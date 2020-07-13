Second person of interest sought by APD in shooting of 8-year-old

Late Sunday evening, the Atlanta Police Department released surveillance images of a second person of interest in the shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner.

The reward for information has been increased to $20,000. Anyone with information should call (404) 577-8477.

APD released footage of another person of interest last week, showing a Black male carrying an AR-15 near the shooting site.

APD investigators said they are looking for at least four suspects in the shooting, which occurred just before 10 p.m. on July 4 near the intersection of Pryor Road and University Avenue. The Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by a police officer and has since become a flashpoint for demonstrations is nearby.

Police reports show that at least eight shots were fired into the Turner family’s Jeep Cherokee when they attempted to go around an illegal barrier set up by a group of armed men. One of the bullets struck Secoriea, who was a passenger in the backseat.