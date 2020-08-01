Resurgence Grant Fund to help small businesses recover from effects of COVID-19

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has announced the upcoming launch of the Resurgence Grant Fund, a new program to help Atlanta small businesses recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Resurgence Grant Fund supports economic growth and recovery by providing grants to qualifying city of Atlanta businesses to help them cover pandemic-related costs such as complying with requirements necessary for businesses to operate safely.

“The City of Atlanta’s motto is Resurgens — Latin for ‘rising again.’ Resurgens is more than an emblem, it is part of the One Atlanta way, coming together as one community to support each other in times of need,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “As COVID-19 continues to challenge Atlanta’s small businesses and the communities that depend on them, the Resurgence program will provide funds to help businesses operate safely and protect their employees as our city recovers together.”

Through the Resurgence Grant Fund, small businesses can apply for up to $40,000 to reimburse the costs of business interruptions as a result of required closures or local closures. The funds can also be used for expenses like personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, and other health measures to protect their employees and customers. In addition, businesses will have access to up to $10,000 of no-cost technical assistance services, such as legal resources and workforce development, as they pivot their business practices to adapt to a more socially-distanced, digital, and touch-free environment.

Through the additional funding, the creATL and Strength in Beauty programs will continue to offer $1,000 grants to alleviate hardships due to the loss of business as a result of the pandemic. These new funds will enable the city to continue to support the creative and cosmetology sectors.

The application window for all three funds the Resurgence Grant Fund will be open from Aug. 10 to Aug. 31. The application process will take place entirely online at investatlanta.com. Applicants will have the opportunity to learn about the program and the application process through online webinars held during the weeks of Aug. 3 and 10.

Business owners and independent professionals interested in applying for the Resurgence Grant Fund, creATL, or Strength in Beauty, can visit www.investatlanta.com for more information on program eligibility and requirements, educational events, and the online application process.

The Resurgence Grant Fund is made possible by the $88 million federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding to the City of Atlanta, of which $22 million was allocated to support small businesses and independent professionals impacted by the pandemic. A portion of the $22 million allocation is being used to recapitalize the City’s ALTStrong, creATL and Strength in Beauty recovery funds to continue supporting Atlanta’s independent creatives and cosmetology industries.