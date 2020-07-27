Read the August issue online today!

Pets have been a comfort during the long months of sheltering-in-place, working from home, and with kids in virtual classrooms. We asked our readers to submit photos of themselves with their beloved pets and they delivered with heartwarming images that will bring a smile to your face. You’ll also find features on computers for students as school resumes, performing arts venues developing a reopening plan, ideas for a ‘pandemic” date night with food from local restaurants, and our special Head for the Hills section on mountain getaways.