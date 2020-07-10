Quick Bites: Ouzo Bar & Dining Room, Nuts ‘n Berries, SriThai Kitchen and more food news

Shell Oil Company is supporting Meals on Wheels programs with donations of fuel gift card donations, and Meals on Wheels Atlanta recently received $10,000 in donations to help address senior isolation and hunger during the COVID-19 crisis. The donation will help deliver 7,700 meals per week to seniors in Atlanta.

Le Bilboquet and Le Colonial have both been recognized in Wine Spectator’s 2020 Restaurant Awards. The annual awards recognize restaurants around the world as the top destinations for wine lovers. Le Bilboquet has won the Best of Award of Excellence, a category awarded to recipients who offer more extensive selections with significant vintage depth and excellent breadth across multiple regions. Le Colonial won the Award of Excellence, which recognizes restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style.

SriThai Kitchen & Sushi, offering a menu of authentic Thai and Japanese, has opened in Atlantic Station. The 4,852-square-foot restaurant is open for dine-in customers, to-go orders and delivery services, with plans for an official grand opening celebration to come soon.

Chef Pano Karatassos brings the light, bright and airy feel of the Greek islands to Atlanta as he introduces a redesigned space called Ouzo Bar and Dining Room in the former Octopus Lounge on the right hand side of Buckhead’s upscale Kyma restaurant. Chef Pano will offer an updated mezze menu with lighter fare and specialty Greek cocktails including a variety of ouzo selections, Greek watermelon mojitos, cucumber martinis and more. The new space plays off the traditional “Ouzerie” of Greece with a focus on small plates, great wine and cocktails. The Ouzo Bar and Dining Room is located at 3085 Piedmont Road.

Health food store Nuts ‘n Berries has opened a new location in Decatur. When Nuts ‘n Berries owners, Mari Geier and Kevin Parker, heard Rainbow Natural Foods, a local

community grocer in Decatur for 40 years, was closing its doors at the beginning of 2019, they instantly knew they needed to save the location. “We intend to keep the hometown store alive, and are honored to have the opportunity to serve the Decatur community by reviving the famous vegan hot bar and offering full-service organic produce and

grocery, plus the highest quality health and wellness supplements at competitive prices,” explained Geier.