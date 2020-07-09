Public Safety Briefs: Child shot in EAV; shooting victim identified; reward for Waffle House assault

Three people, including a 9-year-old boy, were shot in East Atlanta Village around 9:30 p.m. on July 8. According to Atlanta Police, the incident occurred at the intersection of Flat Shoals and Glenwood avenues, where officers found one man shot in the buttocks. Another man and the child were later found at Grady Hospital. The other man had a gunshot wound to the hand while the child had wounds in both legs. Officers believe the shooting happened after a fight between two groups of people. Witnesses saw a black sedan leaving the scene. No other information has been released.

APD has identified the man shot and killed at the Chevron station at 1193 Pryor Road on July 5 as Christopher Brooks, 53. According to the report, Brooks was assisting someone who was having vehicle trouble when he was shot. A second victim was grazed by a bullet and a third taken to Grady Hospital in private vehicle. The report says there was an exchange of gunfire, but have released no other details. The incident occurred just a block from where 8-year-old Secoria Turner was gunned down on July 4 and the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed by police on June 12.

APD investigators with are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for an aggravated assault that occurred on June 3 at the Waffle House 112 Courtland St. in Downtown. During the incident, a man was shot in the leg while the suspect was last seen fleeing in a white Audi Q8 SUV. He was wearing an orange hat, white tank top and light blue jeans as can be seen in the surveillance video at right. A $2,000 reward is available for information on the shooter. Call (404) 577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com .