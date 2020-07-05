Protesters cause ‘extensive damage’ at GA Department of Public Safety HQ overnight

The Georgia Department of Public Safety Headquarters in southeast Atlanta was vandalized early Sunday morning, July 5, by as many as 100 protesters wielding rocks, spray paint, and fireworks.

The Georgia State Patrol estimated 60 and 100 people – dressed in dark clothing with many wearing masks – arrived at the United Avenue facility around 1 a.m. The building houses the Georgia State Patrol, Capitol Police, and state Motor Carrier Compliance Division.

According to a statement from the Georgia State Patrol, the group broke multiple windows, spray-painted the building, damaged a patrol car, and started a small fire in an office by tossing fireworks through a broken window.

The State Patrol said DPS personnel extinguished the fire, but two were treated for smoke inhalation. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.