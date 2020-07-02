Number of new COVID-19 cases increases by 3,472 setting single-day record

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb across the state with the Georgia Department of Public Health reporting a record-breaking 3,472 new cases in a single day.

From July 1 to July 2, the number of confirmed cases leapt to 87,709 and 22 more people died. The death toll stands at 2,849; hospitalizations at 11,500; and ICU admittance at 2,389.

Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,835.71 per day. The average daily increase over the previous 14 days was 735.07.

Also over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in reported deaths was 15.21 each day. Over the previous 14 days it was 30.79.

Current figures for Fulton County are 7,527 confirmed cases, 314 deaths, and 1,119 hospitalizations. DeKalb figures are 6,172 confirmed cases, 173 deaths, and 939 hospitalizations.

According to John Hopkins University, the U.S. has reported 2.7 million cases since it began tracking in January and more than 128,000 deaths.