No fireworks or parades planned for the 4th of July, but protests will continue



All of the major 4th of July events that regularly happen Intown – including the Peachtree Road Race and fireworks at Centennial Park – have been postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but protests against racial and social injustice will continue on Saturday.

The Justice for Elijah McClain rally will begin at 11 a.m. at Mary Lin Elementary School, 586 Candler Park Drive. There will be a march through Little Five Points and sit-in moment of silence at Freedom Park. Masks are mandatory. McClain, 23 was arrested and died in police custody in Aurora, Colorado last August.

The March for Justice and Liberty For All will begin at 2 p .m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Historic Site and march to City Hall. Those planning to attend are asked to wear masks, bring posters, food and water items for donation but are specifically asked not to wear red, white, blue.

FXCK July 4th Rally will be held Centennial Park from noon to 2 p.m. to protest injustice and police brutality against black women and the LGBTQ+ community.

The Rally for Reparations will begin at Centennial Park starting at 7:30 p.m. and march to Cleopas R. John Park for the rally Demonstrators are asked to wear red, green, and black and bring lights. There will be entertainment, films, and guest speakers.

Protests have been happening almost daily since May 29 in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. The shooting death of Rayshard Brooks by Atlanta police on June 12 gave the demonstrations even more energy.

To keep up with all the demonstrations, visit @WhereProtest on Twitter.