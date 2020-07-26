News Briefs: John Lewis funeral; ICE office vandalized; protesters march in Buckhead

Vandals broke windows and spray-painted the building that houses the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office late Saturday night, according to a report in the AJC. The building, located on Ted Turner Drive in Downtown, also houses the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice. No arrests have been made.

Demonstrators gathered in Buckhead July 25 to protest President Donald Trump and his use of federal police in cities. About 50 protesters met at a Regions Bank parking lot on West Paces Ferry Road, then proceeded on foot and by vehicle to the Georgia Tech campus. The event was advertised on social media as in solidarity with protesters in Portland, Oregon, where ongoing protests about racism and police brutality have drawn national attention as Trump sent in federal police forces earlier this month. The use of U.S. Department of Homeland Security police and a practice of unmarked officers arresting people on the streets has caused controversy and become a focal point of further protests there. Trump has said he will extend the federal policing to other cities, leading several mayors to issue a letter in opposition, including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.