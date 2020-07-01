News Briefs: DeKalb Schools superintendent sworn in; ex-APD officer gets bond; Spin scooters launch

Cheryl Watson-Harris was officially sworn in as the new superintendent of DeKalb County Schools on July 1. “I applied to be the superintendent of DeKalb County because I was excited about the work and the legacy and everything you’ve accomplished so far,” Watson-Harris said. “I am truly humbled to have been selected. I’m looking forward to our journey together.” Before coming to DeKalb, she was first deputy chancellor for the New York City Department of Education.

Ex-Atlanta Police Department officer Garrett Rolfe, charged in the killing of Rayshard Brooks, was granted a $500,000 bond by a Fulton Superior Court Judge on June 30. Rolfe must wear an ankle monitor and adhere to a curfew.

Spin is launching operations in Atlanta on July 1 deploying its e-scooters near major Downtown areas including the Atlanta Beltline, Midtown, Westside, and other frequented areas. As part of its partnership with the city, Spin will deploy 500 scooters and scale up its fleet to as many as 1,500 to match demand. Through the Spin app, riders can sign up and view the map to find the nearest scooter, as well as access information on how to ride safely.