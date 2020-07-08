News Briefs: COVID-19 cases top 100k; People’s Uprising Taskforce; eviction moratorium extended



COVID-19 cases have now topped 100,000 in Georgia. According to July 7 figures released by the state public health department, there are now 100,470 confirmed cases of coronavirus, while the death toll stands ta 2,899. See the full status report at this link.

District 3 Council member Antonio Brown announced the members of the People’s Uprising Taskforce during an event on July 2 on the steps of Atlanta City Hall. The group is a partnership between the community, elected officials, influencers, organizers, and activists that works to be responsive and proactive on issues of economic inequality, public safety reform, education reform, criminal justice reform, and civic engagement. The taskforce is focused on policy and action-based programmatic initiatives to dismantle systemic oppression that evoke uprisings. See the complete list of members at this link.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reissued an executive order on July 7 calling on the Atlanta Housing Authority, Atlanta Beltline Inc., Fulton County / City of Atlanta Land Bank Authority, Invest Atlanta, Partners for Home and the City of Atlanta’s Department of Grants and Community Development to institute a temporary moratorium on residential evictions and filings to extend through Aug. 31. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a significant impact to the economic stability of many Atlanta families. Preventing these evictions is critical in providing housing stability and general wellness for these families. Beginning July 10, the entities subject to this order are instructed not to permit the issuance of termination or initiate evictions for non-payment of rent, and not to permit the imposition of late fees and other charges due to late or non-payment of rent in properties sponsored or funded by the entities during the term of this order.