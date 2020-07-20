New COVID-19 cases fall under 2,500 after record-setting weekend

After setting a new record for the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a single day over the weekend, Monday marked the first time in 13 days that cases have fallen below 2,500 – although not by much.

On Saturday, July 18, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 4,869 new cases in a 24-hour period – the highest since the pandemic began.

As of today, July 20, 2,452 new cases were confirmed in 24 hours and three deaths. The total of confirmed cases is now 145,575 and 3,176 deaths since the state began tracking infections and mortality rates.

The total number of hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic surpassed 15,000 over the weekend, as well.

The new report also shows that Fulton County now sits at 13,379 cases and DeKalb at 9,800. The state’s hot spot remains Gwinnett County, which has 13,614 cases.

As reported nationwide, the new confirmed COVID-19 cases are trending younger in Georgia, with 35,000 of the cases coming from the 18-29 age group.