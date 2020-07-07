Neel Reid-designed ‘Rest Haven’ on the market for $3.59 million

Another historic Druid Hill home is on the market with an asking price of $3.59 million.

The home, known as “Rest Haven, was designed by noted architect Neel Reid in 1918 for William Candler, youngest son of Coca-Cola founder Asa Candler.

Listed by Compass agent Jim Getzinger, the home at 940 Springdale Road features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, 12′ ceilings on the main floor, formal living and dining spaces, and a large, open kitchen. There’s also a three-car carriage house that can be used as a separate living space.

Set on two acres and completely surrounded by mature landscaping, this home has been “thoughtfully” renovated to incorporate modern amenities while preserving the history and historic character of Reed’s design.

