Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tests positive for COVID-19, has no symptoms

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she has tested positive for COVID-19, but has no symptoms.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home,” Bottoms said in a July 6 Twitter post. “I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.”

Bottoms has been a critic of Gov. Brian Kemp’s pace of lifting pandemic-related business restrictions and has city of Atlanta offices on a slower reopening schedule.

If the mayor were to become seriously ill, the city has a succession plan to continue operations, with City Council President Felicia Moore as next in line.

John Ruch

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for our emails

Enter your email and stay on top of local news!