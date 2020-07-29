Fulton County changes 11 polling places for Aug. 11 runoff

The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections has approved changes to several Polling Places that will take effect with the August 11 General Primary Runoff, Non-Partisan General Runoff, and Special Runoff Election.

Registered voters in these precincts will receive written notification of Polling Place change. In addition, Fulton County will place signs at the entrances of the original Polling Places directing voters to the new locations.

All Fulton County Voters are encouraged to check the Georgia My Voter page to verify their Election Day polling place, or visit www.fultonelections.com.

During early voting, which began July 20, Fulton County voters can go to any Fulton County early voting location, including Georgia’s largest voting location at State Farm Arena.

Polling places will change for the following precincts: