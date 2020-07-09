Fulton County announces early voting locations for Aug. 11 runoff

Fulton County voters will be able to cast their ballots for the Aug. 11 General Primary, Nonpartisan, and Special Election Runoff election starting Monday, July 20.

In total, Fulton County will offer 20 early voting locations, including Georgia’s largest voting location at State Farm Arena.  Early Voting will take place weekdays from Monday, July 20 through Friday, Aug. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, July 25 and Saturday, Aug. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Locations are distributed throughout Fulton County, and any voter registered in Fulton County may vote at any Fulton County polling location.  At least three sites are located in each Fulton County commission district.

East Roswell Branch Library
2301 Holcomb Bridge Road
Roswell, GA 30076

Milton Library
855 Mayfield Road
Milton, GA 30009

Robert F. Fulton Ocee Library
5090 Abbotts Bridge Road
Johns Creek, GA 30005

 Alpharetta Branch Library
10 Park Plaza
Alpharetta, GA 30009

Northeast/ Spruill Oaks Library
9560 Spruill Road
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Roswell Branch Library
115 Norcross Street
Roswell, GA 30009

Buckhead Library
269 Buckhead Ave, NE
Atlanta, GA 30305

Northside Library
3296 Northside Parkway, NW
Atlanta, GA 30327

Sandy Springs Library
395 Mount Vernon Hwy, NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center
3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA 30311

State Farm Arena
1 State Farm Drive
Atlanta, GA 30303

Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing Library
2489 Perry Boulevard NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Louise Watley Library at Southeast Atlanta
1463 Pryor Road SW
Atlanta, GA 30315

Ponce De Leon Library
980 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306

South Fulton Service Center
5600 Stonewall Tell Road
College Park, GA 30349

Wolf Creek Library
3100 Enon Road SW
Atlanta, GA 30331

College Park Library
3647 Main Street
College Park, GA 30337

New Beginnings Senior Center
66 Brooks Drive
Fairburn, GA 30213

Gladys S. Dennard Library @ South Fulton
4055 Flat Shoals Road
Union City, GA 30291

Outreach Location –  Palmetto Library

Monday, Aug. 3 through Friday, Aug. 7, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway, Palmetto, GA 30268
This location is closest to two districts with run-off elections.

MORE ABOUT THE AUG. 11 RUNOFF
Voters at Fulton County polling places will be asked to wear a mask or face covering, and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. The number of voters inside a facility at a given time may be limited.

Because the Aug. 11 election is a partisan primary runoff, voters will be provided the ballot of the same party for which they cast a ballot during the June 9 Primary. Voters who did not vote in the June 9 Primary are eligible to vote in the runoff and may select a Democratic or Nonpartisan ballot. Runoff races will vary by party. Voters can view a sample ballot at www.fultonelections.com.

On Election Day on Aug. 11, voters must report to their assigned polling place. Voters can visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov to find their assigned polling location.

Voters may also vote through absentee ballot by mail. To do so, they may go to www.fultonelections.com to download an absentee ballot application, complete it and return it to the Fulton County Department of Registration & Elections as soon as possible and no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 7.

All absentee ballots must be received in one of 20 Fulton County Absentee Ballot drop boxes or at a Fulton County Department of Registration & Elections office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. The full list of early voting locations can be found at https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/services/voting-and-elections/early-voting-locations.

INtown Staff

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for our emails

Enter your email and stay on top of local news!