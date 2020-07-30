Former GOP presidential candidate, talk show host Herman Cain dies from COVID-19

Former GOP presidential candidate, talk show host, and business executive Herman Cain, 74, has died after contracting COVID-19.

Cain had been hospitalized since July 1 after attending numerous events, including President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, OK where he was photographed not wearing a mask. He was also a cancer survivor, having recovered from both liver and colon cancer.

The Memphis native, who ran for president during the 2012 election cycle, was formerly the CEO of Godfather Pizza and ran a chain of Burger King franchises in Pennsylvania. He went on to become CEO of the National Restaurant Association.

He became a talk show host on WSB in 2008 with the Herman Cain Show becoming a morning staple on the airwaves. Before his death, he was hosting a show on conservative cable network NewsMax.