East Gate now open to visitors at Oakland Cemetery

The new East Gate at Oakland Cemetery has been installed at the corner of Boulevard and Memorial Drive and is now open for visitors to use.

The construction of the East Gate is part of a larger effort by Historic Oakland Foundation to preserve, restore, enhance, and share the historic East Hill section of the cemetery. In addition to the new gate, this area will see the introduction of new user amenities including park benches, pet stations, and wayfinding and interpretive signage.

“The new gate re-establishes connections between Oakland Cemetery and the Cabbagetown and Reynoldstown communities and will allow our visitors to more easily and accessibly explore the beautiful eastern side of Oakland including the recently restored African American and Jewish Burial Grounds and the large open meadow of Potter’s Field,” noted Richard Harker, co-executive director of Historic Oakland Foundation.

The East Gate also further connects Oakland Cemetery to the rapid development of the Memorial Drive corridor and the Atlanta BeltLine, allowing a high volume of visitors to access the cemetery without having to travel the sidewalk along Memorial Drive to the pedestrian gate further to the west..

Historic Oakland Foundation has received funding for this project through the Aderhold Family Foundation and the Park Pride Community Building Grant program, supported by The Home Depot Foundation.

For more information about Historic Oakland Foundation and its restoration and preservation work, visit http://oaklandcemetery.com.