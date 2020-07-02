Coronavirus Update – July 2: Gov. on ‘Wear a Mask’ fly-around; disinfecting MARTA fleet; CVS testing sites

On Thursday, July 2, Gov. Brian Kemp, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams, and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey will take part in a “Wear a Mask” fly-around tour of Georgia, encouraging everyone to follow the guidance of public health officials to stop the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the July Fourth Weekend. The team is visiting Dalton, Augusta, and Brunswick on Thursday. Georgia set another record on July 1 with nearly 3,000 confirmed new cases of COVID-19. The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 2,946 cases in a 24-hour period. In Fulton County, there are 7,277 cases and in DeKalb, 5,959.

Delta Air Lines has provided MARTA with 50 electrostatic sprayers to more easily and effectively clean MARTA buses, trains, and rail stations. The electrostatic sprayers disperse disinfectant in a fine mist that clings to and sanitizes surfaces without leaving a residue. The 30 handheld and 20 backpack sprayers are being used by trained MARTA maintenance crews to disinfect vehicles and facilities in a fraction of the time needed for a typical wipe down cleaning.

CVS Health has opened 11 more COVID-19 testing sites at CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations in Georgia. Local CVS sites include 2555 Bolton Road, 3815 Clairmont Road, 680 Ponce de Leon Ave., and 2429 Martin Luther King. Jr. Dr. A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.