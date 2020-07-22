Coronavirus Update: Cases increase by 3,413; DeKalb requires masks; Mercedes-Benz reliefs efforts

After dipping below 2,500 on Monday, the number of new COVID-19 cases jumped to 3,413 on July 21 with 78 more deaths in the last 24 hours, according to figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

DeKalb County has joined Atlanta in defying Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order that no county or municipality can require people to wear face masks. The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners passed a mask ordinance that requires all residents over 8 years old to wear masks in public spaces, despite Kemp’s order that suspends local ordinances that mandate masks and his lawsuit against Atlanta for continuing its mandate. The DeKalb ordinance also includes a “conscientious objector” clause that potentially voids the entire mandate, Commissioner Nancy Jester said. Read more at Reporter Newspapers.

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) is doubling down on its commitment to support Atlanta residents experiencing hardship due to COVID-19. Through Oct. 31, MBUSA is donating 21,000 additional meals – 1,000 meals a week – to PAWKids and Second Helpings Atlanta, organizations that help individuals and families facing high risk of food insecurity and will extend its donation of nine Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans to Communities in Schools, Meals on Wheels and Second Helpings Atlanta to offset reduced volunteerism. MBUSA’s Curbside Caring initiative launched in April when the company repurposed its cafeteria to provide 7,000 meals and donated a fleet of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans for use by partners to deliver thousands more to residents of underserved Atlanta communities. Through Curbside Caring, MBUSA has also delivered 9,000 masks to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding Hospital, provided emergency kits to the Salvation Army, catered lunches for Sandy Springs firefighters and police officers and made donations to Hollis Innovation Academy, Page Turners Make Great Learners and L.E.A.D. (Launch, Expose, Advise, Direct) to help support families and children experiencing job loss, housing displacement, remote learning and education challenges as a result of the pandemic.