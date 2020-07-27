Callanwolde’s Jazz on the Lawn returns in August with live concerts and social distancing

Callanwolde Fine Arts Center is moving forward with its annual Jazz on the Lawn series, but with social distancing measures in place.

Lawn seating for each concert in the series, which kicks off in August, will incorporate a “pod” concept, distancing all parties six feet apart. Guests seated at tables in the VIP section will also have separation. For everyone’s mutual safety, all guests will be

required to wear masks when not seated.

There won’t be any food for sale this year – although wine, beer, and soft drinks will be available – so music-lovers are encouraged to bring their own picnic.

The 2020 lineup includes:

• Aug. 14: Bob Baldwin

• Aug. 28: Eddie Lopez & Orquesta MaCuba

• Sept. 11: Karla Harris

• Sept. 25: Ruby Velle

• Oct. 9: Joe Gransden with special guest Robin Lattimore

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.

For general admission lawn tickets, guests who plan to sit together in one pod are asked to purchase their tickets together. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Seating is on a first-come basis and pods will be available according to party size.

Season tickets are available at this link and VIP Tables (with tablecloths, chairs and located closest to the stage) are at this link. Callanwolde has also opened the Hydrangea Garden for lawn seating. There are obstructed views, but but allows guests to spread out and still enjoy the music.

Tickets are available at this link.

For more information about the concert series and parking details, visit callanwolde.org. More details about the series and seating is also in the video below.