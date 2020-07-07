Artists create mural at Downtown business vandalized during protests

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A group of women artists banded together to create a stunning mural at a Downtown business damaged during recent demonstrations against racial injustice.

Artists Maisie Thompson and Sharanda Wilburn (aka S.A.W) reached out to Sonia Booker, owner of BIO BIO The Beauty Place on John Wesley Dobbs Avenue, about painting a mural on the boards used to cover damaged windows.

After Booker agreed, Thompson and Wilburn assembled a team of other women artists – known as #Queensmural – to create the mural on the damaged building. The artwork pays homage and tribute to inspirational Black women, including Sandra Bland, Lucy McBath, Mamie Till, Layleen Polanco, Sonia Booker. as well as the Black Lives Matter and Black Trans Lives Matter movements.

The team included Wilburn (IG: @iamsawart), Adeana Berry (IG: @uhdeanuh), Siana Smith (IG: @psa_rt), Maisie Thompson (IG: @dustandpaper), Dymond Phillip’s (IG: @watercolor_princess), Frankie Nicole (IG: @mrsfrankiebrown), SoSwayed (@_swayart) GW Harper (@gwharperdesigns), Elaina Means (@loudpaint), and Akila (@Akilasartjpg).

Once the boards are removed from the building that will be on display at The Vault Gallery in Downtown.

