APS postpones in-person graduation ceremonies

Atlanta Public Schools has postponed in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020, which had been previously scheduled for the week of July 20.

The decision was made in alignment with the current public health status of Fulton County and Georgia, where the recent spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) has risen substantially in the last few weeks.

In an abundance of caution, APS administrators decided against bringing graduates, their families, and District employees together for large, in-person events at this time. However, the District is committed to rescheduling graduations for a later date when the community health picture improves.