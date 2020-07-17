Ansley Golf Club temporarily closed after 67 employees test positive for COVID-19

Ansley Golf Club has closed after 67 employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter obtained by INtown.

The letter, sent to members by the club’s general manager Calvin Bolling on July 15, indicated that 67 employees – or “associates” – had tested positive and the results of 40 more were pending.

“The overwhelming majority of the positive cases are asymptomatic, with no one hospitalized and the associates feel well,” Bolling said in the letter, noting that the number of positives had “dramatically impacted” the club’s ability to reopen.

The letter continued: “On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Club partnered with a company that specializes in professionally sanitizing and cleaning. This company currently sanitizes other large companies throughout our region including all Hilton and Marriott Hotels, and Ruth Chris Steak House. Each clubhouse including the tennis/pool building, on course restrooms, pool furniture and pavilion, golf carts, and golf course maintenance facility/equipment, has been professionally treated.”

The club said it had also partnered with AKESOgen labs to provide COVID-19 testing to Ansley members and family.

The Midtown club is expected to reopen Friday but with new restrictions and tee time reservations. Tennis courts were expected to reopen today, July 16, for league matches and limited member use, while the swimming pool would also reopen for limited use.

The clubhouse, fitness center, food and beverage operations remain closed.