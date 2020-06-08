Weekend wraps with no arrests as thousands hit streets to protest racial injustice; more rallies planned Monday

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Atlanta Artist Solidarity March was held June 8 at Theatrical Outfit (Photos by Asep Mawardi)

For a 10th consecutive day, thousands of protesters marched through the streets calling for an end to racial injustice and in memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) reported at 10:30 p.m. on June 7 that it had made no arrests for a third ay in a row. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms lifted the weekend curfew, which had been in place since May 30 after a night of looting, arson, and vandalism rocked the city.

On Sunday, protests and marches took place at the Governor’s Mansion in Buckhead, in the Old Fourth Ward, Atlanta BeltLine, Woodruff Park, Piedmont Park, Grant Park, and Centennial Park.

The city’s arts community gathered outside Theatrical Outfit on Luckie Street for The Atlanta Artist Solidarity March. The event was organized by B.L.A.C.T., an acronym for Black Leaders Advocating for Cultural Theater, founded in 2019 to create an artistic work environment for today’s black theater artist that is safe, nurturing and an accurate representation of our community.

The city had been criticized for its heavy-handedness with protesters last week, when APD was bolstered by the Georgia State Patrol and National Guard. Tear gas, rubber bullets and mass arrests were hallmarks of the first few days of the protest.

The protests show no signs of letting up. On Monday, June 8, protests are planned at Centennial Park (with a march to Fulton County Jail at 3 p.m.), the State Capitol at 6 p.m, Ebenezer Church at 5:30 p.m., an Election Awareness event at Rialto Theatre at 5 p.m. To see a full list of places where protest events are taking place visit @WhereProtest on Twitter.