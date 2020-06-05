Video: Thousands protest on the streets of Atlanta, but only six arrests made



Protesters march along Boulevard in the Old Fourth Ward on June 4.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Atlanta on Thursday, June 4, for one of the biggest displays of solidarity with George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Despite the number of protesters, the Atlanta Police Department reported just after 11 p.m. that it had only made six arrests the whole day – the lowest number since protests began on May 29.

Marches and demonstrations took place at The King Center, State Capitol, Piedmont Park, Old Fourth Ward, and once again at the central rallying point of Centennial Olympic Park, In one of the biggest marches, an estimated 2,000 marched from Ponce City Market down the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail.

Police have arrested more than 500 since protests began and a nighttime curfew remains in effect until sunrise on the morning of June 8.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields spoke and marched with protesters around Centennial Park, although not everyone was happy to see them. The National Guard’s use of tear gas and ongoing arrests of those defying the curfew have angered many protesters.

Bottoms said the National Guard would stay in place until the situation had stabilized after last Friday’s night of chaos that included looting, arson, vandalism and violence perpetrated what Shields and Bottoms have described as “agitators” and “disruptors.”