VIDEO: Atlanta police seeks public help in finding Midtown rape suspect

The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a rape suspect who assaulted a woman on June 7 in Midtown.

According to the police report, the victim was leaving her apartment on Juniper Street around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday when she was approached by a male who forced her into a vacant apartment and raped her.

Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.