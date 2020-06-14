VIDEO: APD releases dashboard and body camera footage in killing of Rayshard Brooks

The Atlanta Police Department has released dashboard and body camera footage from the two officers involved in the shooting and killing of Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy’s fast food restaurant on University Avenue on the night of June 12.

This footage above is from the dash cam perspective of former Officer Garrett Rolfe, who arrived on the scene after Officer Devin Brosnan was already questioning Brooks. The video below (courtesy of 11Alive) shows footage from Brosnan’s body cam as Brooks is questioned by Rolfe. Please note that both of these videos contain graphic content.

Rolfe, who fired the shots that killed Brooks, has been terminated by APD and Brosnan placed on administrative duty.

In a report released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the two officers were responding to a complaint of a male asleep in a vehicle parked in the Wendy’s drive-thru.

After failing a field sobriety test, officers attempted to place Brooks into custody and a struggled ensued. The APD officer deployed a taser and during the struggle, Brooks grabbed and was in possession of the taser.

“It appears that the gentleman has the taser in in his hand, runs a relatively short distance, and then appears to turn around and point the taser at the Atlanta officer,” GBI Director Vic Reynolds said during a June 13 press conference. “That is when officer reached down and retrieved his weapon from his holster and discharges and fires at Mr. Brooks, who goes down.”

The GBI said it would turn its findings over the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges against the officer. Police Chief Erika Shields resigned as commander in the wake of the shooting.

During protests on Saturday night, the Downtown Connector at University Avenue was blocked by demonstrators and the Wendy’s was destroyed by fire. APD arrested 36 people in connection with the protests.