UPDATE: Midtown rape suspect surrenders to police

A suspect wanted in the rape of a Midtown woman has turned himself in to the Atlanta Police Department.

Eric Key, 26, surrendered at APD headquarters in the early morning hours of June 9. He has been charged with sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, rape, and kidnapping.

According to the police report, the victim was leaving her apartment on Juniper Street around 7:30 a.m. on June 7 when she was approached by Key, who forced her into a vacant apartment and raped her.

APD widely circulated video and surveillance images of Key to the press and social media.