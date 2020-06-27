UPDATE: Large water main break at Georgia Tech causes citywide outage, boil water advisory

Water is starting to return to taps across the city after a massive water main break in Midtown. A boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.

According to the Department of Watershed Management, a large 36-inch water main at Ferst Drive and Hemphill Avenue on the Georgia Tech campus broke before noon.

Many businesses and restaurants have closed early due to the outage, so be sure to call ahead or check social media before you go. Many residents may notice low water pressure as repair work continues.

DWM ISSUES BOIL WATER ADVISORY FOR ATLANTA RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES There is a boil water advisory out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with Georgia EPD guidance for public advisory. Link: https://t.co/smjBpsxXoh pic.twitter.com/L6dKzGujsB — Atlanta Watershed (@ATLWatershed) June 27, 2020