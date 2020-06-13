UPDATE: GBI releases surveillance video in Atlanta officer-involved shooting, killing of man

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released surveillance video of the Atlanta police officer-involved shooting and killing of Rayshard Brooks that has sparked local and nationwide outrage.

GBI Director Vic Reynolds said in a Saturday afternoon press conference that the agency had reviewed surveillance video from the Wendy’s restaurant on University Avenue, as well as numerous social media videos of the incident.

Reynolds said Brooks, 27, was suspected of a DUI offense after he was found asleep in his car, which was blocking the drive-thru window. Reynolds said a physical confrontation took place, then Brooks got one of the officer’s tasers before fleeing from police.

“It appears that the gentleman has the taser in in his hand, runs a relatively short distance, and then appears to turn around and point the taser at the Atlanta officer,” Reynolds said. “That is when officer reached down and retrieved his weapon from his holster and discharges and fires at Mr. Brooks, who goes down.”

Reynolds said this timeline is what appears to the “naked eye,” but the surveillance video is being digitally enhanced for closer inspection. He also said he believes Brooks was shot three times, but hat not seen the final report.

Reynolds said he has asked agents to expedite the investigation, citing the “tremendous amount of passion in the case.”

“I humbly and respectively ask the the public to wait for the video so they can see what we’ve been able to see before making a judgement,” Reynolds said.

The original GBI report released this morning said that at approximately 10:33 p.m, on June 12, APD was dispatched to the Wendy’s fast food restaurant at 125 University Ave. Officers were responding to a complaint of a male in a vehicle parked in the drive thru asleep, causing other customers to drive around the vehicle.

After failing a field sobriety test, officers attempted to place Brooks into custody and a struggled ensued. The APD officer deployed a taser and witnesses report that during the struggle Brooks grabbed and was in possession of the taser. It has also been reported that the male subject was shot by an officer in the struggle over the taser.

Social media of the incident appears to show Brooks running away from the officers when he was shot.

Brooks was transported to a local hospital where he died after surgery. One officer was treated for an injury sustained during the incident and was subsequently discharged from the hospital.

Once completed, the case will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Protesters, who have been marching and rallying against racial injustice for two weeks in Atlanta following the officer-involved killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, gathered at the Wendy’s, State Capitol, and various other locations around the city.

Atlanta City Councilman Andre Dickens released a statement about the shooting on Saturday afternoon. “I am saddened to start this day with the news of another black person killed by the police, and especially dismayed to see it happen in our city. Police must de-escalate situations like these before they turn deadly. Once the suspect fled unarmed and intoxicated through a parking lot of bystanders, this could have become an investigation rather than a shooting. With the resources we have at hand to investigate, detectives could have located the escaped DUI suspect, but instead we are mourning another unnecessary loss of black life. In solidarity with the millions of voices across this nation, I’m calling for a full review of all APD procedures, training, and shootings. TIME OUT FOR WORDS!”

The Georgia NACCP called on Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to relieve APD Chief Erika Shields of duty following Brooks’ death.

Check back for updates on this developing story.