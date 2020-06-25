UPDATE: Details emerge in Edgewood neighborhood shooting that killed two, injured five

The Atlanta Police Department remains tight-lipped about a drive-by shooting that killed two and injured five others on June 13 in the Edgewood community.

Officer Steve Avery said there were “no updates at this time,” but additional details have emerged from two other incident reports related to the crime scene at 69 Mayson Ave.

According to the initial police report, it appears the occupant of a vehicle fired multiple shots into a large group of people just before 5:45 p.m. Homicide investigators are still searching for a black pick-up truck (shown in the image above) driven by the shooter.

Semaj Jones, 17, and Christopher Weaver, 25, were both taken to the hospital and later succumbed to their injuries. The other victims shot in the incident were named as Trinity Robertson, Latisha Moss, Travion Cox, Tevin Bradley, and Kyran Coleman.

INtown has been unable to confirm social media rumors that the incident was part of a disagreement between rival rap groups and that the incident took place during the filming of a music video.

In two additional police reports, a homeowner on Mayson Avenue reported hearing 30 to 40 shots and discovered that one of the bullets had pierced the window frame of a guest bedroom, damaged the blinds, and shattered a framed photo inside.

The second report came from homeowners on Mayson Avenue who had both of their cars, a Honda and Toyota, struck and disabled by bullets from the shooting.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or its occupants is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.