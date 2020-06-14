Seven shot, two dead in Edgewood neighborhood

Seven people have been shot and two are dead in the Edgewood community, according to a report from the Atlanta Police Department.

Details are still vague on what exactly happened, but it appears the occupant of a vehicle fired multiple shots into a group of people.

According to the report from APD, officers responded to multiple persons shot at 69 Mason Ave NE on June 13. The preliminary investigation indicates at least 7 people were shot at this location. Some were transported to the hospital by ambulance, while others were transported by private vehicle. Two victims have died.

Atlanta Police Homicide investigators are working this case and believe the vehicle shown in the photo above to be involved. Preliminary information indicates an occupant of the vehicle fired multiple shots into a group of people, striking the seven victims.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or its occupants is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.