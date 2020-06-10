Real Estate Briefs: Star Metals Residences, The Marbut & The Minor, plus more

The Allen Morris Company has named CF Real Estate Services as the management company of Star Metals Residences, as pre-leasing begins at the residential component of the $344 million Star Metals mixed-use development in West Midtown. The initial phase of Star Metals Residences’ luxury apartment homes is expected to welcome its first residents this summer. When completed, the project will have 409 luxury apartments. Featuring studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, rents start at $1,300 per month. Amenities include a rooftop bar and lounge, game room, fire pits, outdoor dog run and grooming area, and a fitness center opening onto the pool terrace. There will also be restaurant and retail space on the first floor. For pre-leasing information, visit starmetalsresidences.com.

Atlanta real estate agent to the stars, Brandi Hunter-Lewis, has joined Compass. With more than $27 million in sales in 2019, she was the top-ranked luxury agent at Keller Williams in Atlanta. Hunter-Lewis is the go-to Realtor for NFL and NBA athletes and Atlanta’s musicians and reality TV stars, including Kandi Burruss, Cardi B, and Fetty Wap.

Engel & Völkers Atlanta has announced the addition of The Robinson Group under the leadership of Lisa Robinson to the firm’s luxury brokerage division. The top producing group of 10 advisors specialize in luxury residential listing sales in Atlanta’s top neighborhoods and will continue its focus under the Engel & Völkers Atlanta brand.

Pellerin Real Estate has released renderings for The Marbut & The Minor, a mixed-use development on Flat Shoals Avenue in East Atlanta Village. The two-building project will include a new 25,000-square-foot building with street level retail space with 20 apartments above and a redevelopment 12,600 structure that once housed the Marbut & Minor Mercantile Store.

The Atlanta Botanical Garden has rescheduled its annual Gardens for Connoisseurs Tour to Sept. 12-13. The event, usually a Mother’s Day weekend staple, will feature tours of private gardens around metro Atlanta. Get tickets at atlantabg.org.