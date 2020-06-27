Read the July issue of INtown online today!

As demonstrations in support of the Black Lives Matter movement continue, we showcase a selection of art and artists who are playing a vital role in elevating the message of equality and racial justice around Intown. Also be sure to check out Sally Bethea’s provocative Above the Waterline column on the intersection of the civil rights and environmental justice movements. You will also find suggestions for patio dining around the city and how to maintain a garden in your small space.

