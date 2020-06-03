Public Safety Briefs: Series of shootings adds to recent chaos for APD

A candlelight vigil will be held tonight, June 3, at 8 p.m. at Peachtree Battle and Peachtree Road for Demarcus Lee, the man found shot to death in a vehicle near Peachtree Battle Shopping Center May 31. Officers responding around 10:10 p.m. to the area of 2382 Peachtree Road found Lee (also known as Marc “M-Deezy” Lee) in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Several firearms were found in the vehicle, according to APD. The killing occurred while protests and rioting were happening in the Downtown area, and two days after looting from previous riots hit the area of the shopping center. APD said homicide detectives believe “there is no connection to any of the protests or riots.”

Atlanta Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect in the murder of Timothy Smith in the Old Fourth Ward. On June 1 at around 1:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to 163 Baker Highland Connector in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located Smith with an apparent gunshot wound to the torso. Grady EMS pronounced him dead on scene. Homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com

A front desk clerk at the Hilton Atlanta hotel in Downtown was shot by a guest around 2:15 a.m. on June 3, according to a report in the AJC. The unnamed suspect, believed to be high on drugs, was apprehended nearby. The hotel employee, who was hit multiple times, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

APD also responded to a shooting outside the Waffle House on Courtland Street in Downtown around 3:15 a.m. on June 3. According to the AJC, an innocent bystander was shot after an argument erupted between customers waiting for takeout orders. After Waffle House staff made the customers leave, the shooter got into his vehicle and then drove against traffic, shooting at what appears to be the vehicles of the people who he was involved in the argument. No suspect was in custody Wednesday morning. The 58-year-old shooting victim is hospitalized in stable condition.