Public Safety Briefs: Police investigate Piedmont Hospital accident, Old Fourth Ward drive-by shooting

One person is dead and multiple people have been injured after an SUV crashed into the entrance of the Emergency Room at Piedmont Hospital in Buckhead this morning, June 30. According to an Atlanta Police spokesman, a driver arriving for an appointment around 7:40 a.m. lost control in the curving driveway, hit another car, then veered into the ER entryway. The person who died and those injured were inside the ER. Police continue to investigate.

Meanwhile, APD continues to investigate a drive-by shooting that killed one and injured four in the Old Fourth Ward this morning around 1 a.m. According to police the five victims were standing together on the sidewalk in the 600 block of Parkway Drive when a burgundy-colored Dodge, possibly a Challenger or Charger, drove up and the occupants of the vehicle began shooting at the victims. The victims have not been identified.

The Old Fourth Ward incident adds to a string of a drive-by shootings under investigation by APD, starting with a June 13 drive-by in Edgewood that killed two. The AJC reports that a June 29 drive-by killed a 71-year-old man on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard; a 10-year-old boy was among three people injured in a shooting at an apartment on Center Street; a 63-year-old woman was shot while sleeping on a sidewalk on Crew Street; and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting outside Revel Lounge on Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard.