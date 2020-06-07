No arrests made during Saturday’s protests after mayor lifts weekend curfew


The Atlanta Police Department made no arrests during Saturday’s protests calling for an end to racial injustice and in memory of George Floyd.

This was the second day of no arrests, which prompted Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to lift the nighttime curfew, which had been in place for a week after looting, arson, and vandalism rocked this city on May 29.

The curfew was set to continue through Monday morning, June 8, but the city announced on Sunday morning that the lockdown would not continue.

Thousands of protesters fanned out across the city on June 6 with rallies, marches and demonstrations being held at the State Capitol, Piedmont Park, Atlanta BeltLine, Virginia-Highland, Freedom Park and the central rallying point at Centennial Olympic Park.

We’ll have photos and an update on Sunday’s protests later today.

Collin Kelley

