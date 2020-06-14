Night of protest, unrest after officer-involved shooting of Rayshard Brooks; one officer fired

The Wendy’s fast food restaurant on University Avenue where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by Atlanta Police was set ablaze by protesters on Saturday night

The fire was sparked after several hundred protesters blocked the I-75/85 Downtown Connector in both directions for more than hour snarling traffic.

Atlanta Police had not released any details on the number of arrests at midnight, but city jail buses were on scene as protesters were removed from the interstate.

The Wendy’s was destroyed in the fire, which appears to have started after demonstrators broke windows and tossed fireworks into the building.

Protesters also marched to the State Capitol and through other parts of Downtown in the afternoon and evening of June 13, even as Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields tendered her resignation.

The shooting of Brooks came two weeks after protests began on Atlanta in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the shooting of Brooks, released surveillance camera footage of the incident on Saturday afternoon.

Brooks, 27, was being investigated for a DUI after complaints he was asleep in his car blocking the drive-thru lane of the Wendy’s around 10;30 p.m. on June 12. After a tussle with police, Brooks was shot and killed.

Just after midnight on Sunday, APD announced that the officer who shot Rayshard Brooks has been terminated. The fired officer has been identified as Garrett Rolfe, while a second officer involved in the incident, Devin Bronsan, has been put on administrative duty.