News Briefs: Rental assistance; COVID-19 testing sites; GA Power donates $20k to BeltLine

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the ATLStrong Fund will invest more than $250,000 in emergency rental assistance for city residents. The funds will be disbursed by the United Way of Greater Atlanta to local nonprofit organizations to provide emergency rental assistance to Atlanta households that earn 60% or less of Area Median Income (AMI) within the City of Atlanta. For a household of three, this would equate to a family earning up to $44,700. The ATLStrong Fund supports City of Atlanta residents experiencing economic hardships and health-related issues caused by COVID-19. The first investment is made possible through donations from BET Network ($167,888.89), Pfizer Foundation ($90,000), and Grassroots Donations ($10,000). For more information on emergency rental assistance and help accessing one of the identified organizations, contact United Way of Greater Atlanta’s 2-1-1,

CVS Health has opened 29 additional COVID-19 testing sites around Georgia, including CVS Pharmacy, 2586 Lawrenceville Highway, Decatur, GA 30033 and CVS Pharmacy, 3820 North Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30032. A list of the expanded set of testing locations in Georgia can be found here.

Georgia Power recently provided a $20,000 donation to the Atlanta BeltLine project. Georgia Power works closely with the Atlanta BeltLine to provide funding, volunteering and board service to assist in the creation of economically and culturally vibrant, walkable, sustainable, mixed-income communities.