News Briefs: Midtown murder; property tax assessment notices; Atlanta Pride condemns police brutality

Atlanta Police are looking for the suspects in a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead in Midtown on Saturday, 27. Officers found the victim, Jalanni Pless, with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking garage 8th Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. Police saw a group of young people walking near Spring Street and Peachtree Place before hearing gunfire. The victim ran into the parking garage. The teens might have been selling water, according to a report from WSB.

Fulton County property owners have been mailed their 2020 assessment notices. Notices are mailed each year to property owners and posted online. This year for the first time, more than 17,000 property owners opted to receive their notices by email. Property assessment notices are not tax bills. Under Georgia law, notices are issued annually and reflect property values as of Jan. 1, 2020. Property owners who do not believe the Current Year Value on their notice reflects their property’s Fair Market Value as of Jan. 1 have 45 days from the date printed on the notice to file an appeal. It is recommended that appeals be filed online, but they may be submitted in person or by mail. Homeowners will also see homestead exemptions reflected on their notice of assessment. Depending on where the property is located, property owners will see exemptions for Fulton County, the Fulton County or Atlanta school system and the cities for which Fulton County issues tax bills. Residents who do not have homestead exemptions in place may apply online for exemptions that will take effect in 2021. All offices of the Fulton County Board of Assessors are open for business with limited staffing. Residents may call the office, or request an appointment to discuss questions in person. For more information call (404)612-6440 or go online to www.fultonassessor.org.

The Atlanta Pride Committee, which organizes the annual LGBTQ+ parade and festival, has released a resolution condemning police brutality and authorizing the creation of a complete Strategic Plan for the organization to focus on social and racial justice, human rights and equity. The board approved an open letter to Atlanta Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, calling for reformation and transformation of policing and support of a laundry list of policies contained within the letter. The letter, signed by the entire APC Board and Executive Director Jamie Fergerson, also requested a face-to-face meeting with the mayor. The resolution and letter can be read at this link.