News Briefs: APS superintendent swearing-in; CNN Center to be sold; library curbside pickup

Dr. Lisa Herring will be sworn in as superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 1. The ceremony will be live-streamed on the District’s Facebook page at facebook.com/AtlantaPublicSchools. Following the ceremony, Dr. Herring will host a virtual media roundtable on Zoom from 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at https://zoom.us/j/99250525694.

The AJC reports that AT&T, which owns CNN as a result of its 2018 acquisition of Time Warner, has either already agreed to sell or plans to sell CNN Center in Downtown. According to an internal company memo sent on June 29. WarnerMedia, the subsidiary of AT&T that operates CNN, will lease back the building from its new owners for at least five years. CNN has moved much of its operations out of Atlanta, but will move remaining staff to recently renovated buildings near Georgia Tech that already house TNT, Cartoon Network and other WarnerMedia networks. CNN has occupied the Downtown building since 1987.

While Fulton County Library System branches remain closed due to the pandemic, they will begin offering curbside drop-off and pick-up of books and other materials July 1. To drop off items, patrons will be able to use designated bins in front of the branch libraries. For pick-up, items placed on hold by patrons will be available Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will have to bring library or photo IDs and follow some social distancing precautions. Walk-up patrons will use designated tables in front of the libraries, display their card or ID, and receive their materials. Drive-up patrons will use designated parking spaces, display their card or ID through the closed vehicle window, and open the trunk or back seat to allow library staff to place materials inside. A “very limited selection” of passes will be available for checkout during curbside service, according to a press release. Residents are asked not to donate books at this time. All items returned to the library will be placed in quarantine and will not be checked out to any library patron for a minimum of 24 hours. For more information, see the library system website at fulcolibrary.org.