Mayor reissues COVID-19 orders on water service, parking regulations, and occupation taxation

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reissued three administrative orders to assist Atlanta residents and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic until Aug. 30.

The first order directs the Department of Watershed Management (DWM) to refrain from taking any action which would result in the termination of water services to any customer due to non-payment,

The second order directs all parking enforcement officers to refrain from taking any action to enforce parking regulations which would result in the towing or immobilization of vehicles in restricted areas of the city’s right of way.

The third order directs the chief financial officer to refrain from taking any action to issue citations or to otherwise impose penalties against any individual or business entity subject to occupation taxation for delinquency on any unpaid tax following the April 1 deadline through Aug. 30.

