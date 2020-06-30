Mayor reissues COVID-19 orders on water service, parking regulations, and alcohol sales

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reissued three administrative orders to assist Atlanta residents and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic until Aug. 30.

The first order directs the Department of Watershed Management (DWM) to refrain from taking any action which would result in the termination of water services to any customer due to non-payment,

The second order directs all parking enforcement officers to refrain from taking any action to enforce parking regulations which would result in the towing or immobilization of vehicles in restricted areas of the city’s right of way.

The third order directs the Atlanta Police Department (APD) to refrain from taking any action to enforce any prohibitions against the sale of unopened wine and/or malt beverages by the package for off premises consumption by restaurants and other eating and drinking establishments licensed for the sale of those beverages.