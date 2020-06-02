Manuel’s Tavern and Briarcliff Plaza added to National Register of Historic Places

Two Poncey-Highland institutions – Manuel’s Tavern and Briarcliff Plaza shopping center – have officially been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Manuel’s Tavern, which reopened its dining room on May 31 after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, was established in 1956 by Manuel Maloof. The restaurant and bar has long been a hangout for politicians, journalists, and those in the “social realm” as the Atlanta Preservation Center said in its announcement of the honor.

The Manuel’s Tavern space occupies a circa 1922 commercial building with board and batten siding with ashlar granite pilasters along the North Highland facade. Interior historic features include plaster walls with wooden wainscoting, terrazzo floors, and beadboard ceiling.

Briarcliff Plaza, better known as the shopping center that houses the Plaza Theatre, was also added to the register, according to a media release from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Constructed in 1940, Briarcliff Plaza is comprised of two separate buildings, with the other capped by another local institution, Majestic Diner. Notable features of these buildings include historic Art Deco-style neon signage, and original decorative curved fluting with Streamline Moderne Fins, set into the marble panel parapet walls.

The National Register of Historic Places is the United State’s official list of historic buildings, structures, sites, objects, and districts worthy of preservation.