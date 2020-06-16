Local restaurants collaborate on June 21 bake sale event to benefit racial justice nonprofit

Atlanta chefs, bakers and restaurant owners are banding together on June 21 to host a bake sale fundraiser in honor of George Floyd and to continue raising awareness for racial justice in Atlanta.
The event is the result of a collaboration – Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice – between chefs Lisa Maria Donovan (Nashville), Cheryl Day (Savannah), and Sarah O’Brien (Atlanta) on ways the restaurant community can provide support and help amplify black-led organizations who are actively working to dismantle systemic racism and oppression.
The Atlanta bake sale, spearheaded by chef-owner Anne Quatrano, will take place on Sunday, June 21, at Ponce City Market’s Central Food Hall where guests can purchase $5 (pre-sealed) boxes of baked goods (bagels, cupcakes, cookies, cakes, tarts, rolls, biscuits, and more) and products from their favorite local chefs and purveyors with 100 percent of proceeds benefitting Color of Change.
Pre-orders and more details are available at this link.
Here’s the current list of participants:
- Aria
- Aziza
- Babs Midtown/Pookie Enterprises
- Bacchanalia
- Bantam + Biddy
- Bar Mercado
- Biltong Bar
- Bread & Butterfly
- Buttermilk Kitchen
- Chick-a-Biddy
- Colletta
- Cooks & Soldiers
- Cremalosa
- Double Zero
- El Ponce
- El Super Pan
- Electric Hospitality
- El Tesoro
- Empire State South
- Evergreen Butcher + Baker
- Fifth Group Restaurants
- Floataway Café
- Forza Storico
- Georgetown Cupcake (Buckhead)
- Hampton + Hudson
- Hen Mother Cookhouse
- Honeysuckle Gelato
- Hopkins & Co.
- Just Add Honey Tea Company
- Kimball House
- King of Pops
- Lazy Betty
- Legendary Events
- Little Tart Bakery
- Lyla Lila
- Miller Union
- Mission + Market
- Nina & Rafi
- O-Ku
- Oak Steakhouse
- Pancake Social
- Petit Chou
- Proof Bakeshop
- Proof of the Pudding
- Queen of Cream
- Recess
- Revival
- Rocket Farm Restaurants
- Ruby Chow’s
- Southern Belle
- Southern Proper Hospitality
- Spiller Park
- St. Germain French Bakery
- Staplehouse
- Star Provisions Market & Café
- Storico Fresco
- Sugo
- Sweet Auburn BBQ
- Taqueria del Sol
- The Expat (Athens)
- The General Muir
- The Iberian Pig Buckhead
- The Iberian Pig Decatur
- The Roof at Ponce City Market
- Tiny Lou’s
- Tip Top canned cocktails
- Ton Ton
- Umi
- W.H. Stiles Fish Camp
- Yen Jing Chinese Restaurant
- Yumbii