Local restaurants collaborate on June 21 bake sale event to benefit racial justice nonprofit

Atlanta chefs, bakers and restaurant owners are banding together on June 21 to host a bake sale fundraiser in honor of George Floyd and to continue raising awareness for racial justice in Atlanta.

The event is the result of a collaboration – Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice – between chefs Lisa Maria Donovan (Nashville), Cheryl Day (Savannah), and Sarah O’Brien (Atlanta) on ways the restaurant community can provide support and help amplify black-led organizations who are actively working to dismantle systemic racism and oppression.

The Atlanta bake sale, spearheaded by chef-owner Anne Quatrano, will take place on Sunday, June 21, at Ponce City Market’s Central Food Hall where guests can purchase $5 (pre-sealed) boxes of baked goods (bagels, cupcakes, cookies, cakes, tarts, rolls, biscuits, and more) and products from their favorite local chefs and purveyors with 100 percent of proceeds benefitting Color of Change.

Pre-orders and more details are available at this link.

Here’s the current list of participants: