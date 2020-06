The Atlanta City Council held a remote work session on the tree protection ordinance on June 25. You can listen to to the meeting in the link above.

The draft tree protection ordinance can be found at https://www.atlantaga.gov/government/departments/city-planning/urban-ecology-framework.

Questions about the draft ordinance may be sent to the project team at treeordinance@atlantaga.gov.

You can also read more about the controversy surrounding the tree ordinance at INtown’s story at this link.