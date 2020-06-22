Intown Al Fresco: If you’re ready to eat at a restaurant again, outdoor dining is an option

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, restaurants are back in business to varying degrees. With the state relaxing the majority of rules on occupancy, the decision on whether to eat in a restaurant’s dining room really comes down to how you feel about your personal health and safety.

Local governments relaxed restrictions on creating outdoor dining or patio areas to allow restaurants to social distance its diners and create more seating flexibility.

If you’re looking for somewhere to al fresco dine and maintain your distance, check out these local restaurants whose patios are open and ready to serve.

Mission + Market: This Buckhead spot’s wraparound private patio offers cityscape views in along with critically-acclaimed eats by Chef Ian Winslade. 3550 Lenox Rd., missionandmarketatl.com.

Joe’s on Juniper: The Midtown pub’s big patio is the perfect place for a beer, burger and soaking up some sun. 1049 Juniper St., joesonjuniper.com.

Buena Vida Tapas & Sol: Enjoy small plates on the BeltLine in the restaurant’s new patio space. 385 N. Angier Ave., beunavidatapas.com.

Leon’s Full Service: The downtown Decatur favorite has reopened its dog-friendly patio. 131 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., leonsfullservice.com.

Murphy’s: The patio is open in Virginia-Highland for the restaurant’s menu of American fare and baked good. 997 Virginia Ave., murphysatlanta.com.

Chai Pani: Enjoy Indian street snacks, platters, and beer on the patio at this Decatur eatery. 406 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., chaipanidecatur.com.

Fifth Group Restaurants: The patios are open at South City Kitchen Midtown, La Tavola, and Alma Cocina in Buckhead. fifthgroup.com.

DBA Barbecue: Get your pulled pork and rib fix on the patio at 1190 N. Highland Ave., dbabarbecue.com.

Boxcar: Check out new summer dishes and a variety of cocktails, draft beers and natural wines in West End. 1000 White St., boxcaratl.com.

TWO urban licks: An Old Fourth Ward favorite along the BeltLine has reopened its patio. 820 Ralph McGill Blvd., twourbanlicks.com.

Varuni Napoli: Enjoy your gourmet pizza on a secluded Midtown patio with rustic tree and ivy-covered walls. 1540 Monroe Dr., varuni.us.

Rina: Enjoy a menu of beef kababs, falafel salad, halloumi with charred vegetables, chicken shawarma, and more at the Ford Factor Lofts. 699 Ponce de Leon Ave., rinakitchen.com.

Osteria 832: The Virginia-Highland family favorite is serving up Italian fare on the patio. 832 N. Highland Ave., osteria832.com.

Revival: Communion, the shady backyard space at the Decatur restaurant is reopen for Southern eats. 129 Church St., revivaldecatur.com.

George’s: If you’ve been missing the burgers at this Virginia-Highland institution, the patio is open to get your fill. 1041 N. Highland Ave., georgesbarandrestaurant.com.

La Bilboquet: Enjoy traditional French cuisine in true Parisian fashion sitting on the sidewalk at the Buckhead restaurant. 30217 Bolling Way, lebilboquetatlanta.com.

Is your favorite patio open and serving food and drinks? Let us know in the comments below.