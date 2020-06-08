IKEA reopens after three-month closure due to COVID-19

If you’ve got a hankering to build flat-packed, Swedish-designed furniture, IKEA has reopened its Atlantic Station store after a three-month closure due to COVID-19.

Despite its sprawling size, the retailer will be following state social distancing guideline by only allowing 25 percent customer capacity. IKEA is recommending that customers wear facial masks and to stay home if they are not feeling well. All employees will be wearing facial masks, plexiglass barriers have been set up, and sanitation stations are located throughout the store.

In order to keep a safe environment, high touch-point areas like Smaland and the IKEA restaurant will be temporarily closed. IKEA will also remove shopping tools from the store floor (which include, yellow shopping bags, pencils, maps etc) and encourage customers to use the IKEA app to help them shop. Contactless payment is available and encouraged.

IKEA Atlanta has been operating with Click & Collect curbside for the past few weeks and they will continue to do so

Customers will be able to return items using a new appointment only system in the store. IKEA has also extended the return period for customers who had an expiration date during the closing period.

While it was closed for browsing, IKEA has been donating different home furnishings and food to local organizations and food pantries with a focus on homelessness, hunger and children’s education.