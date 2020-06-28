Georgia COVID-19 cases increase by 2,225 in 24 hours



The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 2,225 in just 24 hours, according to figures released June 28 by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The number of confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. on Sunday was 77,210, up from 74,985 at the same time on Saturday, June 27. The death toll now stands at 2,778.

The state has seen a 60 percent increase in cases in just one week with 11,176 confirmed coronavirus case being reported for the week of June 21. This jump in cases breaks a previous record set just the week before.

The increase from Saturday to Sunday sets a new single day for new cases in the state.

These figures come just after Gov. Brian Kemp said on June 26 that he would not require face masks or impose any new restrictions. Kemp called mandating masks “a bridge too far.”

“I think what we have on the books has done very well for us,” Kemp said during a Friday media briefing.